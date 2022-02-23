Brooke Calteaux was recognized as the Winona 4-H youth representative for the month of February. Brooke is the daughter of Brian and Annette Calteaux, a member of the Happy Hart 4-H Club and a junior at Winona Senior High School. Brooke is currently serving as the president of her 4-H Club and the vice president of the Winona County 4-H Federation.
Brooke has exhibited projects in many different 4-H project areas including: beef; (cow-calf pairs, breeding heifers and market beef), indoor gardening, fine arts, swine, photography, quilting, cake decorating, fashion review, livestock demonstration, first aid, woodworking, vegetable gardening and self-determined. Brooke says, “My favorite project area is the beef project because it's rewarding to watch your project grow and see it produce its offspring.” Brooke’s favorite accomplishment was being named Champion Cow-Calf Pair at the Winona County Fair and Minnesota State Fair. Brooke said she worked very hard with the cow and calf every day to get them ready to show. In addition to showing her livestock, Brooke said she also enjoys hanging out with the beef group at the state fair.
In addition to her experiences exhibiting projects for 4-H, Brooke has also attended Regional Project Day, assisted with 4-H Day Camps, helped plan and attend the Beef Clip-Your-Calf Workshop, served on the Beef PDC and helped with community service projects. Brooke said, “Through 4-H I have made so many connections. I have made many friends that I will have forever. We now go to many different cattle shows together and have the time of our lives. I have learned about teamwork and that hard work pays off.”
Winona Sunrisers Kiwanis Club honors one outstanding Winona County 4-H member during its breakfast meeting the fourth Wednesday of each month. The club meets on a weekly basis every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant in Winona. The University of Minnesota is an equal opportunity educator and employer.
