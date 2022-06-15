Wednesday, June 15
Treasure Hunt Clue Reading #3 on KG-95.3 FM —3-3:02 p.m.
Listen for the clue and find the destination.
Island City Bingo — 5:30-7 p.m.
Island City Brewing Company, 65 East Front Street, Winona
Kid Power Pedal Tractor Pull — 6-8 p.m.
Third and Lafayette streets, 79 East Second Street, Winona
Municipal Band Concert — 8-10 p.m.
Lake Park Bandshell 113 Lake Park Drive, Winona
Free
Music: Trouble Shooter — 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Budweiser Stage, Entertainment Garden, Levee Park, 1 Main Street, Winona
Button and cover required
Thursday, June 16
Kid’s Fishing Contest — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bambenek Fields, Jaycee Shelter, 340 East Lake Park Drive, Winona
Free
Treasure Hunt Clue Reading #4 on KG-95.3 FM — 3-3:02 p.m.
Listen for the clue and find the destination.
Carnival: Gold Star Amusements — 3-10 p.m.
Second and Center streets, Winona
Wristbands accepted from 3-10 p.m.
All Star Stunt Dogs Show — 4-5 p.m.
Parking lot next to Downtown Dental
Second and Center streets, Winona
Button required
All Star Stunt Dogs Show — 6-7 p.m.
Parking lot next to Downtown Dental
Second and Center streets, Winona
Button required
Island City Trivia — 7-10 p.m.
Island City Brewing Company, 65 East Front Street, Winona
All Star Stunt Dogs Show — 8-9 p.m.
Parking lot next to Downtown Dental
Second and Center streets, Winona
Button required
Music: Johnny Holm Band — 9 p.m. to 12:30 AM
Budweiser Stage, Entertainment Garden, Levee Park, 1 Main Street, Winona
Button and cover required
Friday, June 17
Kidde Parade — 10-10:30 a.m.
Lake Park Bandshell 113 Lake Park Drive, Winona
Captain and Mate Ceremony — 10:30-11 a.m.
Lake Park Bandshell 113 Lake Park Drive, Winona
Children’s Concert with Bob and the Beach Combers — 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Sponsored by: WNB Financial
Lake Park Bandshell, 113 Lake Park Drive, Winona
Carnival: Gold Star Amusements — 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Second and Center streets, Winona
Wristbands accepted from 1-6 p.m.
Treasure Hunt Clue Reading #5 final clue on KG-95.3 FM — 3-3:02 p.m.
Listen for the clue and find the destination.
All Star Stunt Dogs Show — 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Parking lot next to Downtown Dental
Second and Center streets, Winona
Button required
Marine Forces Reserve Band meet & greet and dinner — 4:30-7 p.m.
Winona American Legion, 302 East Sarnia Street, Winona
All Star Stunt Dogs Show — 6-7 p.m.
Parking lot next to Downtown Dental
Second and Center streets, Winona
Button required
Softball Tournament (Friday) — 6-9 p.m.
Bambenek Fields, Jaycee Shelter, 340 East Lake Park Drive, Winona
All Star Stunt Dogs Show — 8-9 p.m.
Parking lot next to Downtown Dental
Second and Center streets, Winona
Button required
Music: Marine Forces Reserve Band — 8-9 p.m.
Lake Park Band Shell
Music: The Shackletons — 8-10 p.m.
Island City Brewing Company, 65 East Front Street, Winona
Music: SLAMABAMA 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Budweiser Stage, Entertainment Garden, Levee Park, 1 Main Street, Winona
Button and cover required
Saturday, June 18
Merchants Bank Breakfast — 8-10 a.m.
Merchants Bank Parking Lot 102 East Third Street, Winona
BK/5K Road Race — 8-11 a.m.
Lake Park Lodge, 113 Lake Park Drive, Winona
Go to www.bk5k.com for more information.
Volleyball Tournament — 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bambenek Fields, Jaycee Shelter, 340 East Lake Park Drive, Winona
Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Third and Center streets, Winona
Cornhole Tournament — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Levee Park Patio, 1 Main Street, Winona
$25
Car Show — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Historic Third Street, Downtown Winona
Kids Corner Fun Fare at the Car Show— 12-4 p.m.
Historic Third Street, Downtown Winona
Carnival: Gold Star Amusements — 1-10 p.m.
Second and Center streets, Winona
Wristbands accepted from 1-10 p.m.
The Longest Day With The MCA — 2-4 p.m.
An interactive music and arts event raising awareness of dementia
Levee Park Patio, 1 Main Street, Winona
Free
All Star Stunt Dogs Show — 4-5 p.m.
Parking lot next to Downtown Dental
Second and Center streets, Winona
Button required
All Star Stunt Dogs Show – 6-7 p.m.
Parking lot next to Downtown Dental
Second and Center streets, Winona
Button required
Miss Winona Competition — 6- 8:30 p.m.
Winona Middle School
$10 for program; $20 for program and reception at Whalen’s
Limited tickets at door
Contact Terri Sim at tjsim2358@gmail.com for tickets in advance
Softball Tournament (Saturday) — 6-9 p.m.
Bambenek Fields, Jaycee Shelter 340 East Lake Park Drive, Winona
All Star Stunt Dogs Show – 8-9 p.m.
Parking lot next to Downtown Dental
Second and Center streets, Winona
Button required
Music: Good for Gary — 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Sponsored by The River 101.1 FM
Budweiser Stage, Entertainment Garden, Levee Park, 1 Main Street, Winona
Button and cover required
Sunday, June 19
Grand Parade — 12:01-2 p.m.
Parade on Broadway starts at Mankato Avenue and Broadway, Winona
Free
Carnival: Gold Star Amusements – 2-11 p.m.
Second and Center streets, Winona
Wristbands accepted from 2-7 p.m.
$25 in advance, $30 during
Island City Jazz Jam – 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Proceeds go to River Arts Alliance
Island City Brewing Company, 65 East Front Street, Winona
Father’s Day beer special: Bring Dad in for $1 off pints
Softball Tournament (Sunday) – 6-9 p.m.
Bambenek Fields, Jaycee Shelter, 340 East Lake Park Drive, Winona
Mega Jump Action Sports Experience — 6:30-7 p.m.
Levee Park, 2 Johnson Street, Winona
Free
Mega Jump Action Sports Experience night show with fireworks — 9:30-10 p.m.
Levee Park, 2 Johnson Street, Winona
Free
Fireworks over the river — 10-10:30 p.m.
Levee Park Patio, 1 Main Street, Winona
Free
