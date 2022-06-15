Wednesday, June 15

 

Treasure Hunt Clue Reading #3 on KG-95.3 FM —3-3:02 p.m.

Listen for the clue and find the destination.

 

Island City Bingo — 5:30-7 p.m.

Island City Brewing Company, 65 East Front Street, Winona

 

Kid Power Pedal Tractor Pull — 6-8 p.m.

Third and Lafayette streets, 79 East Second Street, Winona

 

Municipal Band Concert — 8-10 p.m.

Lake Park Bandshell 113 Lake Park Drive, Winona

Free

 

Music: Trouble Shooter — 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Budweiser Stage, Entertainment Garden, Levee Park, 1 Main Street, Winona

Button and cover required

Thursday, June 16

 

Kid’s Fishing Contest — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bambenek Fields, Jaycee Shelter, 340 East Lake Park Drive, Winona

Free

 

Treasure Hunt Clue Reading #4 on KG-95.3 FM — 3-3:02 p.m.

Listen for the clue and find the destination.

 

Carnival: Gold Star Amusements — 3-10 p.m.

Second and Center streets, Winona

Wristbands accepted from 3-10 p.m.

 

All Star Stunt Dogs Show — 4-5 p.m.

Parking lot next to Downtown Dental

Second and Center streets, Winona

Button required

 

All Star Stunt Dogs Show — 6-7 p.m.

Parking lot next to Downtown Dental

Second and Center streets, Winona

Button required

 

Island City Trivia — 7-10 p.m.

Island City Brewing Company, 65 East Front Street, Winona

 

All Star Stunt Dogs Show — 8-9 p.m.

Parking lot next to Downtown Dental

Second and Center streets, Winona

Button required

 

Music: Johnny Holm Band — 9 p.m. to 12:30 AM

Budweiser Stage, Entertainment Garden, Levee Park, 1 Main Street, Winona

Button and cover required

 

 

Friday, June 17

 

Kidde Parade — 10-10:30 a.m.

Lake Park Bandshell 113 Lake Park Drive, Winona

 

Captain and Mate Ceremony — 10:30-11 a.m.

Lake Park Bandshell 113 Lake Park Drive, Winona

 

Children’s Concert with Bob and the Beach Combers — 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Sponsored by: WNB Financial

Lake Park Bandshell, 113 Lake Park Drive, Winona

 

Carnival: Gold Star Amusements — 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Second and Center streets, Winona

Wristbands accepted from 1-6 p.m.

 

Treasure Hunt Clue Reading #5 final clue on KG-95.3 FM — 3-3:02 p.m.

Listen for the clue and find the destination.

 

All Star Stunt Dogs Show — 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Parking lot next to Downtown Dental

Second and Center streets, Winona

Button required

 

Marine Forces Reserve Band meet & greet and dinner — 4:30-7 p.m.

Winona American Legion, 302 East Sarnia Street, Winona

 

All Star Stunt Dogs Show — 6-7 p.m.

Parking lot next to Downtown Dental

Second and Center streets, Winona

Button required

 

Softball Tournament (Friday) — 6-9 p.m.

Bambenek Fields, Jaycee Shelter, 340 East Lake Park Drive, Winona

 

All Star Stunt Dogs Show — 8-9 p.m.

Parking lot next to Downtown Dental

Second and Center streets, Winona

Button required

 

Music: Marine Forces Reserve Band — 8-9 p.m.

Lake Park Band Shell

 

Music: The Shackletons — 8-10 p.m.

Island City Brewing Company, 65 East Front Street, Winona

 

Music: SLAMABAMA  8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Budweiser Stage, Entertainment Garden, Levee Park, 1 Main Street, Winona

Button and cover required

 

Saturday, June 18

 

Merchants Bank Breakfast — 8-10 a.m.

Merchants Bank Parking Lot 102 East Third Street, Winona

 

BK/5K Road Race — 8-11 a.m.

Lake Park Lodge, 113 Lake Park Drive, Winona

Go to www.bk5k.com for more information.    

 

Volleyball Tournament — 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bambenek Fields, Jaycee Shelter, 340 East Lake Park Drive, Winona

 

Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Third and Center streets, Winona

 

Cornhole Tournament — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Levee Park Patio, 1 Main Street, Winona

$25

 

Car Show — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Historic Third Street, Downtown Winona

 

Kids Corner Fun Fare at the Car Show— 12-4 p.m.

Historic Third Street, Downtown Winona

 

Carnival: Gold Star Amusements — 1-10 p.m.

Second and Center streets, Winona

Wristbands accepted from 1-10 p.m.

 

The Longest Day With The MCA — 2-4 p.m.

An interactive music and arts event raising awareness of dementia

Levee Park Patio, 1 Main Street, Winona

Free

 

All Star Stunt Dogs Show — 4-5 p.m.

Parking lot next to Downtown Dental

Second and Center streets, Winona

Button required

 

All Star Stunt Dogs Show – 6-7 p.m.

Parking lot next to Downtown Dental

Second and Center streets, Winona

Button required

 

Miss Winona Competition — 6- 8:30 p.m.

Winona Middle School

$10 for program; $20 for program and reception at Whalen’s

Limited tickets at door

Contact Terri Sim at tjsim2358@gmail.com for tickets in advance

 

Softball Tournament (Saturday) — 6-9 p.m.

Bambenek Fields, Jaycee Shelter 340 East Lake Park Drive, Winona

 

All Star Stunt Dogs Show – 8-9 p.m.

Parking lot next to Downtown Dental

Second and Center streets, Winona

Button required

 

Music: Good for Gary — 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Sponsored by The River 101.1 FM

Budweiser Stage, Entertainment Garden, Levee Park, 1 Main Street, Winona

Button and cover required

 

Sunday, June 19

 

Grand Parade — 12:01-2 p.m.

Parade on Broadway starts at Mankato Avenue and Broadway, Winona

Free

 

Carnival: Gold Star Amusements – 2-11 p.m.

Second and Center streets, Winona

Wristbands accepted from 2-7 p.m. 

$25 in advance, $30 during

 

Island City Jazz Jam – 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Proceeds go to River Arts Alliance

Island City Brewing Company, 65 East Front Street, Winona

Father’s Day beer special: Bring Dad in for $1 off pints

 

Softball Tournament (Sunday) –  6-9 p.m.

Bambenek Fields, Jaycee Shelter, 340 East Lake Park Drive, Winona

 

Mega Jump Action Sports Experience — 6:30-7 p.m.

Levee Park, 2 Johnson Street, Winona

Free

 

Mega Jump Action Sports Experience night show with fireworks — 9:30-10 p.m.

Levee Park, 2 Johnson Street, Winona

Free

 

Fireworks over the river — 10-10:30 p.m.

Levee Park Patio, 1 Main Street, Winona

Free