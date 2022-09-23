Join Cornerstone Community Church on Saturday, October 22, at 6 p.m. for a night of clean, fun entertainment with contemporary praise songs, skits, and more. A dessert fellowship will be provided after the program, so stick around for some yummy treats. The event will be held at Cornerstone Community Church, at the corner of 44th Avenue and Highway 61 in Goodview.
