Sons of Norway-Winona will gather at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Grace Hall of Central Lutheran Church on Huff Street. All are welcome.
Dr. Howard Munson, World War II veteran and retired Winona State University professor, will reflect on aspects of his past 100 years of life. As he recounts elements of his century of living, you will note the many and varied differences between life 100 years ago and the present in 2023. Come to hear about growing up in the 1920s and 1930s in rural Minnesota. Listen to stories from his life on the farm, his World War II service, and his career as an educator just a few decades ago. Learn about impactful changes that have occurred during his lifetime. This promises to be a stellar presentation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.