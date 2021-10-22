Anne and her boyfriend had been on a bender for several days. She had lost her job because of her drinking. They were trying to figure out what to do and knew their drinking was out of control. Anne saw an A.A. poster at the laundromat. She called the hotline and spoke to a member of A.A. That night, the young couple went to their first meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous and heard the message of hope.
All are welcome to attend open meetings to learn how A.A. works. Every Saturday at 7 p.m. is an open meeting at Grace Presbyterian Church in Winona. Also on the last Sunday is an open speaker meeting at St. Mary's Church (see details below). Other meetings in our district are closed, and are only for people who have a desire to stop drinking. Visit AADistrict2.org for all the meetings in our area.
New printed meeting directories are ready. If you would like some mailed to you, please annie.lewis479@gmail.com.
We are now bringing A.A. meetings via Zoom to both men and women at the Houston County jail. Thank you for allowing us to do this!
On Sunday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m., Steve B. from Winona will share his story. Steve just celebrated 49 years of sobriety! All are welcome in-person at St. Mary's Church, 1303 West Broadway in Winona or on Zoom (ID: 343 402 496, passcode: sunday).
Thank you again for working with us to reach those still struggling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.