The Winona Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) is having its annual meeting and centennial celebration on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Signatures Restaurant. If you are a former member or have an interest in finding out more about our organization, please contact Margery Wallerich at 507-459-9491. The deadline for RSVP is March 28.
