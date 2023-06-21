Addiction medicine specialist Bruce Kerr, M.D., joined the behavioral health team at Winona Health.
“Addiction medicine didn’t use to be a subspecialty, but I’ve always been interested in it,” said Dr. Kerr. “Prior to focusing on addiction medicine, my medical experience encompassed internal medicine, emergency and urgent care. In all of those settings, I’ve cared for people in situations where addressing addiction could play a part in helping them get well.”
Dr. Kerr said his patients can expect empathetic listening and the most up-to-date treatment for medical support. “The practice of medicine is all about communication. Tell me your story, and we’ll figure it out. If I can get to know my patients, I can better help them.” He also noted that doctors are motivated by results and said, “Medications can decrease relapse rates.”
Dr. Kerr is board-certified in addiction medicine (ABPM). He is also a board-certified internal medicine doctor and is a member of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM). He earned his medical degree at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Dr. Kerr has lived in the region for 25 years. He noted that one of the reasons he was drawn to Winona Health is because it’s still an independent, community-based health care organization where decisions are made locally. He also enjoys the community and has been a supporter of some of the local festivals. In his free time, he enjoys traveling, singing, studying music and languages, and reading. In addition to English, he speaks German. He is currently studying Japanese.
For more information about behavioral health at Winona Health, visit www.winonahealth.org. To schedule an appointment, call 507-454-2606.
