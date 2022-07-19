In cooperation with the city of Winona and Win Air, a portion of Beechcraft to Oshkosh — an annual group flight featuring the world’s largest formation of civilian aircraft — has selected Winona’s Max Conrad Field again for their 2022 staging and practice field. This activity has been a tradition at the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) annual summer convention.
Weather permitting, on Friday, July 22, at approximately 11 a.m., up to 30 Beechcraft Bonanza and Baron aircraft will arrive for lunch and the preflight safety meeting at Max Conrad Field.
Then around 1:45-2 p.m. these 30 aircraft will begin their takeoffs followed by several non-landing formation flyovers.
The public is invited to observe this great, free event. Bring your chairs, picnic favorites, hats, sunglasses and camera. COVID-19 protocols are advised. For any questions, call Win Air at 507-452-2220.
