From: Winona County Emergency Management
Since June 19, 2023, fire departments in Winona County have responded to six haybarn fires. This is three times as many haybarn fires in all of 2022.
Even with the dry conditions, hay still retains moisture, making it susceptible to spontaneous combustion. We urge area farmers to check their hay for excessive heat.
Indications of excessive heating include a caramel odor, a burning odor, visible smoke or vapor, strong musty smell, or a hay bale that is hot to the touch.
When checking the temperature of hay, these are some benchmarks to look for:
• 150 degrees — the danger zone for a fire. Bales should be temperature-checked daily, and the haystack should be disassembled and spread out to promote circulation.
• 160 degrees — the hay should be temperature-checked every four hours, and the haystack should be disassembled and spread out to promote circulation.
• 175 degrees and higher — they should call the fire department and not touch anything. Disassembling at 175 degrees or higher introduces oxygen and can cause spontaneous ignition.
Fire burning in haystacks can burn a pocket out, making it dangerous to crawl or walk across. Planks should be put down, and a safety line should be used. Have a second person present to assist if you get into trouble.
More information and resources can be found at University of Minnesota, extension.umn.edu/horse-care-and-management/preventing-hay-fires, and at North Dakota State University, bit.ly/3pLRY3A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.