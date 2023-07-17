On July 21, 2023, members of the B2Osh group (Bonanzas to Oshkosh) will be converging on Winona. The group will be stopping at the Winona Airport prior to heading to La Crosse, Wis., while en route to the 2023 airshow in Oshkosh, Wis.
The group will enjoy a lunch at the airfield and conduct a briefing session before performing a few formation passes for the public to enjoy. Spectators are welcome to join us at WinAIR to see the aeronautical display, beginning at 2 p.m.
B2Osh began in 1990 as a way for friends traveling to the Oshkosh Airshow to ensure they could camp together as a group when they arrived. The group now arrives in La Crosse with approximately 100 Beechcraft Bonanzas and Barons, the flying in formation to Oshkosh.
