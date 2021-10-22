Al Batt will share his warm-hearted and humorous stories November 3 at 7 p.m. at the Winona Friendship Center. The Winona Bird Club is delighted to sponsor the event, since Al has provided us many mirthful evenings in the past.
Al Batt, of Hartland, Minn., is a writer, speaker, storyteller and humorist. Al writes humor and nature columns for newspapers and does regular radio shows about nature. He is author of the book, "A Life Gone to the Birds" and a columnist for Bird Watcher’s Digest and Watching Backyard Birds. He is a trustee of the American Bald Eagle Foundation in Haines, Alaska, and speaks at various festivals, conferences and conventions all over the world. He has received the Ed Franey Conservation Media Award from the Izaak Walton League and the Thomas Sadler Roberts Award from the Minnesota Ornithologists' Union for lifetime contributions to birding.
Al’s visit is free and open to the entire public. The Winona Bird Club has offered free monthly programs and occasional bird walks since 1961. You can join the club by paying annual dues, $20 for individuals or $30 for families. Dues are sent to Richie Swanson, Winona Bird Club, P.O. box 1054, Winona, MN 55987. Email richieswan201@gmail.com for further information. The bird club will host a holiday potluck the evening of December 1. We’ll publicize details of our annual Christmas Bird Count soon.
