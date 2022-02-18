If you are struggling with a drinking problem or want to learn more about Alcoholics Anonymous (A.A.), call the A.A. Hotline at 507-200-0594. All calls are confidential.
For more than 85 years, A.A. has offered help and hope to those with alcoholic addiction. More than 2 million people in 175 different countries are part of the fellowship. A.A. is not affiliated with any organization, religious or political group. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is the desire to stop drinking.
In Winona, Fillmore and Houston Counties, there are about 25 meetings per week. Most are closed meetings for those who have a desire to stop drinking. Open meetings are also available for anyone who wants to learn about how A.A. works. Every Saturday, an open meeting is held in Winona at 7 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 222 East Broadway, use rear entrance. For a complete listing of meetings, visit AADistrict2.org.
