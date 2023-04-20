The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, closed Lock and Dam 4, near Alma, on April 17, to all commercial and recreational traffic, due to high Mississippi River water levels.
The lock is projected to be closed for around a week, but the exact timing will depend on the river levels and when it is safe to resume navigation.
Snow melt and forecasted rain contributed to the increase in water. For up-to-date information on flood forecasts, please visit the National Weather Service website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.