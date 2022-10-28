From November 15 to March 15, vehicles parked on city streets in Winona between 12:01 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. must be on the even-numbered side of the street when the date is even and on the odd-numbered side of the street when the date is odd. This is based on street addresses; generally the north or east side of a street is even-numbered, and the south or west side of the street is odd-numbered.
For example, if at 12:01 a.m. the date is November 15, then at that time, your vehicle should be parked on the odd side of the street.
Alternatively, if at 12:01 a.m. the date is November 16, then at that time your vehicle should be parked on theeven side of the street.
Citations issued for alternate side parking are $25.
City parking lots
- At Lot One, off Second Street between Center and Lafayette streets, there is no parking on odd-numbered days.
- At Lot Three, by the bus shelter off of Center Street between Third and Fourth streets, there is no parking on even-numbered days.
Tag and tows
The city of Winona Street Department will declare a tag and tow order when streets need to be plowed. Vehicles in violation of the alternate side parking ordinance will be cited and towed at owners’ expense.
Please follow the Winona Police Department Facebook page for announcements regarding alternate side parking and tag and tow orders.
