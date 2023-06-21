On Sunday, June 4, Our Saviors Moravian church of Altura and the Berea Moravian Church outside of St. Charles each held a special pastor installation service. Jodi Heim, of St. Charles, was installed as lay pastor for both churches, taking on the challenge of serving two congregations.
Both churches have been in need of pastoral leadership for some time, Our Saviors for 23 months and Berea for nine months. The Moravian call process can be lengthy, due to a shortage of seminary graduates and current clergy retirees. Throughout these many months, substitute pastors and church members stepped up to lead services. Jodi was one of them, and over time, she became a candidate for lay pastor for both churches.
These two sister churches have a wealth of rich history between them, with each celebrating 150 years of serving the Lord. Our Saviors Moravian was established in 1977 when the Bethany Moravian and Hebron Moravian congregations decided to merge and become one Our Saviors Moravian. Both of these two congregations were founded over 150 years ago, Bethany in 1867 and Hebron in 1868.
Berea opened their doors as a Moravian congregation and church at the home of Herman Nienow on January 18, 1874. On December 9, 1874, the congregation was officially registered in Winona as the Wisba church (likely named after the village of Wisba in Germany), and the name was changed to Berea in May of 1898.
The Moravian church is a mainline, evangelical, ecumenical, Protestant church, similar to the Lutheran and Methodist traditions. A Christ-centered church looking to scripture as the primary guide for faithful living, it holds to the great principles of faith common to all Protestant churches (Apostles’ Creed, Ten Commandments, the Lord’s Prayer). We interpret Christianity as a way of life centered on Christ and His teachings. Moravians believe that a personal, heartfelt relationship with God through Jesus Christ is an essential part of faith.
We find guidance for doctrine and faith through the Bible. We believe in the sacrament of baptism of children and adults. All who publicly profess Jesus as Lord are invited to celebrate the Lord’s Supper with us. Our communion table is open to all Christians.
We welcome Jodi to her new role. As one individual stated, “Jodi has a soft, kind spirit in her. Just to hear her talk is like having a hug from God himself.” And another said, “We are so happy and blessed to have you lead our congregations.”
“The morning of June 4th will always be cherished in my heart as a time of great joy and fulfillment of a lifelong dream,” Jodi commented. “I am reminded of the words of Isaiah, ‘Here I am Lord, send me.’”
“I will make mistakes, I will fail, but I will serve with my whole heart,” she continued. “Please offer your prayerful support of this new role. That I may serve Berea, Our Saviors, and the community with grace and humility. With a joy-filled heart, a humble spirit, and a faith filled future, I am grateful to step into this new ministry with you.”
Berea Moravian Church is located at 12730 Berea Drive in St. Charles, and Sunday service begins at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.bereamoravianchurch.org.
Our Savior’s Moravian is located at 37 Chapel Drive NW in Altura, and Sunday service begins at 9:45 a.m. For more information, visit www.oursaviorsmoravian.org.
