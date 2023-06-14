American Legion Post 9 is proud to announce Bruce Reed as their 2023 American Legion Post 9 Military Grand Marshal for Winona Steamboat Days Grand Parade, Sunday, June 18.
Mr. Reed enlisted in the United States Army from 1968-1971. He did his basic training at Fort Campbell, Ky., and received medical training at Fort Sam Houston in Texas before going to Vietnam in 1969. His combat units were the 1st Infantry and the First Air Cav. His first six months in Vietnam were spent in the bush. He contracted a fever while there and was sent to a hospital for a month to recuperate.
Following his recovery, he was sent to a Forward Fire Support Base that was much like a MASH unit, then to an underground bunker aid station. He also spent seven months at an aid station in Germany. Reed spent his final six month at Fort Lewis, Wash., working at its aid station before his tour ended and he was gratefully sent home.
Bruce Reed is very proud to have served his country as a combat medic.
Steamboat Days Grande Parade is Sunday, June 18, at 12:01 p.m. on East Broadway starting at St Charles Street to Center. Complete list of events at WinonaSteamboatDays.com.
