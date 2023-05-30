From: Anthony Reisdorfer, RCS lead teacher
A charter school in its first year, Rollingstone Community School (RCS) has a focus in both S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, art, and math) and placed-based learning. Place-based learning involves using our own community and surrounding communities as a learning tool. On Arbor Day, all students at RCS hopped on a bus to Winona State University (WSU). Once we arrived, you could see the excitement in the students’ faces to be at the same university that all of the licensed teachers at RCS attended. During our time on campus, we partnered with WSU's Education Department to learn all about different types of trees, how to tell the age of a tree, and we participated in some activities that revolved around trees (bark rubbings, tree and squirrel tag, and tree identification). The RCS students also had a chance to help plant a plum tree right on campus with an arborist. It was an awesome learning experience! We also took some time to tour the campus, we learned about poisonous dart frogs, fossils, and we saw the athletic facilities.
We continued our learning experience back on our very own campus. Just days later, the Winona County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) came to RCS, and we planted over 150 trees around our nature trail. The SWCD has been working hard to clear the trails of the invasive buckthorn. Once the buckthorn was cleared, SWCD staff asked for assistance in planting trees. In groups of 3-4 students, we went around planting a variety of trees native to the Rollingstone area. We marked many of the trees to see how they grow over the years.
To end our learning experience about trees, while on our trip to Winona State, we acquired a tree to plant on our campus. This tree is symbolizing a new beginning for Rollingstone Community School. The new tree will flourish and grow, just as Rollingstone Community School will continue to do so.
We want to thank all of the dedicated community members and businesses for their continued support. All of the RCS families, both current and future, will have an awesome, hands-on learning experience thanks to you.
