From: Rachelle Schultz, Winona Health CEO
Caregiving can mean different things to different people. It can mean anything from doing a favor for a neighbor to helping someone on a daily basis. The beauty of caregiving is that it is a gift we can both give and receive, and when you think about it, we are all caregivers in some way.
A comment attributed to former first lady Rosalyn Carter sums it up like this: “There are only four kinds of people in the world: Those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need a caregiver.”
No matter which of those people you are right now, “Connecting Caregivers: An event for the caregiver in all of us” will have something for you.
This free event is open to all and brings together resources along with short, interesting, and helpful breakout sessions. You may find information about a resource you weren’t aware of or get tips or insights that make some aspect of caregiving a little easier for you. Whether you’re a once-in-a-while caregiver, frequent caregiver, full-time, around-the-clock caregiver, or a caregiver in waiting, it’s helpful to know what resources are available to you and those you care for.
When you’re deep in the trenches of caregiving, it can be difficult to give yourself the care you need. So, this event is also a way to take some time for yourself, to refresh and connect with others who may be in a similar situation.
We hope you will give yourself time on Saturday morning, April 22, between 8:30-11:30 a.m., to join your fellow community members at the Winona Senior High School. It’s an opportunity to be inspired and empowered as caregivers in a community where we take care of each other.
For more details about the event and breakout sessions, visit winonahealth.org/connecting.
