The annual Kiwanis Sunrisers Club Christmas tree pickup will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The club is providing this service to households in the cities of Winona, Goodview, and Sunny Acres in Minnesota City. Those wishing to have their tree picked up on January 7 are asked to place it on the southeast corner of their block before 9 a.m. Trees brought to the curbs after 9 a.m. cannot be guaranteed to be picked up as the crews move rapidly through the neighborhoods. Please have all ornaments off the trees, and trees should not be in bags. Trees will be taken to local tree disposal sites. Organizations helping Kiwanis members will include the Boy Scouts and Winona Senior High National Honor Society members. Several community members will donate the use of their trucks and trailers. Volunteers will gather beforehand around 8:40 a.m. at the Winona Lake Park Lodge for coffee, donuts, and instructions and will be served pizza after the routes are completed.
Latest News
- FRFF to feature reviewer favorite ‘The Balcony Movie’
- Enjoy winter with Bingo Scavenger Hunt
- Annual Kiwanis Christmas tree pickup Jan. 7
- Open auditions for Sugarloaf Theatre's ‘The Rainbow Fish’
- Expanded eligibility of updated COVID-19 boosters
- NYE brunch fundraiser for Cancer Telethon
- New art show explores area buildings
- Local schools, colleges to close due to winter storm
Most Popular
Articles
- Police blotter
- Local schools, colleges to close due to winter storm
- Police blotter
- Pedestrian hurt at Pelzer/61 in Winona
- To the roundabout speeders
- Cotter international students’ home away from home
- Winonans react to new roundabouts
- Ambuhl, John Robert
- On her own terms: Evangelisto’s road to Miss America
- Benson, Chad William
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.