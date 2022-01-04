As a reminder, the annual Christmas tree pickup service provided by the Sunrisers Club is scheduled for Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This service is for households in the cities of Winona, Goodview and Sunny Acres in Minnesota City. Those wishing to have their tree picked up are asked to have it on the southeast corner of their block before 9 a.m. Please have all ornaments off the trees and trees should not be in bags. Trees will be taken to local tree disposal sites. Organizations helping Kiwanis members will include the Boy Scouts and Winona Senior High National Honor Society members. Several community members will donate the use of their trucks and trailers.
