From: Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources
The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) is accepting applications for spring 2024 Lawns to Legumes pollinator habitat projects. Applications will be accepted through November 30, 2023. Any applications submitted on August 22, 2022, or later that were not previously awarded a grant will remain in consideration for spring 2024 funding and do not need to be resubmitted.
Lawns to Legumes aims to increase habitat for at-risk pollinators in residential settings across the state by providing people with cost-share funding, workshops, coaching, and gardening resources. Anyone who lives in Minnesota and has a yard, deck, or other outdoor space for planting can apply to be reimbursed for up to $400 in costs associated with establishing new pollinator habitat in their yards. The program is available to both homeowners and renters.
“Lawns to Legumes helps Minnesotans to put conservation on the ground in a way that works for them,” said BWSR Executive Director John Jaschke. “We all can make a difference for pollinators in our own living spaces.”
More than 3,000 residential habitat projects across all 87 Minnesota counties have been implemented since the program launched in 2019. The program makes online resources such as gardening templates, habitat guides, and advice about selecting native plants available to all Minnesotans interested in creating pollinator habitat in their yards. Lawns to Legumes receives funding from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund and the state General Fund.
Apply online at Blue Thumb’s website: bluethumb.org/lawns-to-legumes/apply. For more information on Lawns to Legumes, visit BWSR’s website: bwsr.state.mn.us/l2l.
