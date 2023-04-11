Winona Steamboat Days Festival is seeking candidates for the Captain and First Mate Contest to be held in conjunction with the Winona Parks and Recreation Kiddie Parade on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Qualifications for contestants are as follows:
1. Each child must be between the ages of four and seven on or before June 1, 2023.
2. Each entry must be for two children.
3. Each child must be a resident of the city of Winona. Surrounding areas are ineligible.
4. Previous Captain and First Mate winners are not eligible.
5. Children must be available for the Steamboat Days Kiddie Parade on Friday, June 16, in the morning and for the Grand Parade on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Go to winonasteamboatdays.com to register, or send the following information including the children's names, ages, address, and parents’ contact information, including phone and email address to sbdboard@winonasteamboatdays.com, or Attn: Captain and First Mate Contest, Steamboat Days, P.O. Box 745, Winona, MN 55987.
All entries must be emailed or postmarked no later than May 26, 2023.
There will be five finalist crew teams drawn from the entries received.
The five finalist couples will be notified by Friday, June 9, 2023.
The 76th annual Steamboat Days is June 14-18, 2023.
