Launched in November 2022, Together We Train Winona is an initiative that is providing tuition at no cost for Winona County residents who are unemployed or underemployed to attend Minnesota State College Southeast. Participants will receive the education and training they need to strengthen their skills and obtain full-time employment. Information about the program can be found at www.southeastmn.edu/TrainWinona.
Winona County, Winona CareerForce, and Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast) are continuing to work together to identify, engage, and enroll eligible individuals to participate in Together We Train Winona. No student needs to take out loans or pay out of pocket to participate in this program. The initiative is supported by American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds through Winona County.
“This is a great opportunity for individuals to receive free training to update their skills and to help them get the job they have always wanted. It could be that first step to making your dreams come true,” stated Autumn Herber, workforce development specialist at Winona CareerForce. “Inquire now to enroll for fall semester, which starts on August 21.”
Available through 2024 or until all funds are used, Together We Train Winona offers grants to eligible Winona County residents to attend MSC Southeast. Financial assistance includes tuition and fees for each participant and covers books, technology rentals, supplies, tools, uniforms, or other items directly related to course work.
All participants are required to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) prior to enrollment. ARP funds will be utilized after other available financial aid, such as federal and state grants, is applied.
Together We Train Winona funds can be applied to any of the college’s career and technical certificate, diploma, and degree programs. (Note: Liberal Arts and Sciences and Transfer Pathway majors are excluded). Noncredit continuing education classes are also eligible for funding.
To be eligible for Together We Train Winona, individuals must be residents of Winona County, have graduated high school or received a GED prior to January 1, 2020, and be currently unemployed (currently not working but looking to reenter the workforce) or currently underemployed (seeking full-time work or receiving wages that still qualify as low income).
Students must remain a Winona County resident throughout their program and maintain a 2.0 grade point average.
To find out if you are eligible for Together We Train Winona, fill out the interest form at www.southeastmn.edu/TrainWinona. For more information, contact Autumn Herber, workforce development specialist, 507-205-6057 or Autumn.Herber@state.mn.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.