The Winona International Friendship Association cordially invites incoming eighth graders in any school in the Winona district to apply to become an ambassador for the 2023-2024 cultural exchange with sister city Misato, Japan.
Selected students and families will work together to plan and host an October 4-12, 2023, visit of Misato, Japan friends.
There will be regular meetings during the school year to prepare for the April 2024 trip to Japan.
The cost is still being determined, but it will likely be at least $2,000 per ambassador to travel to Japan. There will be several fundraising events to reduce costs.
An informational meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Winona Public Library Art Room.
The application process will then begin with ambassadors being announced on August 18, and delegation work will begin on August 22.
Full information, application materials, and forms will be available online at www.winonaifa.org. Information is also available on Facebook at Winona International Friendship Association. After July 11, email WIFA Chair Michelle Alexander at michellewifa@gmail.com.
