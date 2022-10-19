Farm and Home in Arcadia announces a cancer fundraiser in conjunction with Gundersen Medical Foundation — Trick or Treat for a Cure.
On October 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Farm and Home (1475 East Wilson Avenue, Arcadia) will host their annual Halloween Event with a twist, including games, prizes, trunk or treat, and the most popular spin-the-wheel and popcorn bar.
Owners Kylan and Jackie Gamez stated, “We have had numerous members from both of our families that have been affected by cancer in one way or another.” With the passing of Jackie’s dad a few years ago, they knew they wanted to do something to help in the fight against cancer, but were not sure where to start. It wasn’t until this year when both their families were hit hard by cancer with numerous family members being diagnosed with cancer in one year. Jackie stated, “With so many of our family members fighting cancer this year, we knew it was time to stop talking about helping and decided to team up with Gundersen Medical Foundation and help do something to find a cure and bring awareness for those that are fighting this disease.” It is their hope to not only raise funds to help find a cure for cancer but to make community members aware of how just giving a small amount of money or their time can help to find cancer cures or support family members affected by cancer. Kylan stated, “We have been doing the Halloween Event for the past seven years, so we decided this fun, community event was a great way to raise funds.”
Farm and Home will host a fundraiser to benefit Brian’s Fund for Colon Cancer and Cancer Research of Gundersen Medical Foundation that will include an in-store “Give Cancer the Boot Event,” where vendors will donate to the cancer funds based on product sales. As in past years, they will have trick-or-treating with candy and toy handouts and games for the kids; game tickets are $1, and the candy popcorn bar is $2 per popcorn bag. In addition to the new fundraising event, they will also set up a “Color for a Cure” table, where kids can color their own T-shirts, with a donation of $10. Fabric markers will be supplied. There will be a $2 per child donation to enter, and children will receive a bag for goodies and a coloring kit. For donations of $20 or more, adults will receive a free Trick or Treat for a Cure T-shirt.
In addition, the first 10 kids to enter and donate will receive a “Color for a Cure” coloring T-shirt; the next 20 kids will receive a “Trick or Treat for a Cure” sling bag. The first 50 adults to bring a child and donate will receive a bag of goodies as well. Any adult that comes dressed in a Halloween costume or wearing an event T-shirt will receive a $5 gift card for any in-store purchase. There will be craft and baked goods available for sale with a portion of sales going to the cancer funds.
Volunteers from Gundersen Medical Foundation will be on hand to discuss the importance of cancer research and the continued support needed to fund finding a cure and supporting families with cancer. Information will be available to learn more about how we can all help in the fight to find a cure as “every color needs a cure.”
Farm and Home is dedicated to helping in the fight against a disease that affects nearly all of us in our community. All profits from the Halloween Event will be donated to Brian’s Fund for Colon Cancer and Cancer Research of Gundersen Medical Foundation. Farm and Home will match your donations up to $1,000. A special thank you to local sponsors/donors: Hescher Transport, Arcadia TV and Appliance, Edge Graphics, BHS-Burlington Hills Tree Service, Auntie A’s Sweet Treats, and Waumandee State Bank. For more details, go to arcadiafarmandhome.com.
