Trempealeau County Department of Human Services believes every child deserves to grow up in a safe, stable, and nurturing environment. Children are the foundation of our communities and our future. Promoting positive and healthy relationships within families and communities reduces child abuse and improves social-emotional and academic achievements of children leading to healthier adults and stronger communities.
In efforts to support positive, healthy relationships and strengthen families, Trempealeau County Department of Human Services and our community partners are hosting the first annual “It Takes a Village” community event on April 2, 2022, at the Wanek Center in Arcadia. Educational, family, and social-emotional wellness resources will be available along with a 5K run/walk, live music, presentations by Gundersen Air and the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, bounce houses, food trucks, vendors, and various other family friendly activities. The event itself is free; however, there are opportunities for donations or raffle opportunities. T-shirts will be available to the public which has been designed by a local fifth grade student. All proceeds raised will assist in providing resources and services to children and families in need.
Pre-registration for the 5K run/walk can be found on the co.trempealeau.wi.us or by visiting the Wanek Center’s Facebook Page. Same day registration will be available on the morning of the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.