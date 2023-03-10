Forty-six students from schools throughout Southeast Minnesota will present their History Day exhibits, documentaries, websites, and performances at Winona State University (WSU) in the Kryzsko Commons (250 West 10th Street) on March 21 from 5-7 p.m.
Students in grades 6-12 began with the 2023 theme, “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas,” and then created projects on topics ranging from “Constantinople: The Gate to the West” to “The Frontier of the Minnesota Lumber Industry.” View a list of all regional contests here: mnhs.org/historyday/contests-and-judging/regional-events.
Winners at regionals will advance to State History Day on Saturday, April 22, at the University of Minnesota. State winners are eligible to compete at National History Day in Washington, D.C. in June. The award ceremony will be held at 8 p.m.
National History Day in Minnesota is a co-curricular, historical research program that builds college readiness and communication skills for middle and high school students. The program is a partnership of the Minnesota Historical Society and the University of Minnesota’s College of Liberal Arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.