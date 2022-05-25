‘Arming Up for Battle’ at Castlerock

On Saturday, May 28, at 2 p.m., Jamie LaBreck and Patrick Kelly will give a special presentation on “Arming Up for Battle” in the Middle Ages at Castlerock Museum in Alma.
The program will start with a brief discussion of the evolution of armor, followed by a demonstration of how a man-at-arms of the 1400s would get into his harness. Afterwards, there will be a fighting demonstration in the museum courtyard, weather permitting.
Jamie LaBreck is a museum volunteer and reenactor with an interest in medieval warfare. Patrick Kelly is a fellow volunteer and reenactor who also works as a cutler at Arms and Armor in Minneapolis, Minn.
Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students. Museum members receive a 50 percent discount. Castlerock Museum will be open at 1 p.m. for visitors that would like to see the exhibits beforehand. Seating is limited. Reservations are not required but appreciated. Contact the museum at 608-685-4231 or info@castlerockmuseum.com for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.