Children from Winona and surrounding communities showcased “Hands Are For” artwork at Family & Children’s Center (FCC) April 20. The focus of the project is to design a project that promotes the positive use of hands for helping others, being creative, and caring for others to raise awareness in April during Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Child abuse, child maltreatment and neglect happens far more frequently than is understood by the general public. The CDC reported at least one in seven youth experienced abuse in 2020, but these numbers are unreported. Experts indicate for every instance of reported child abuse, likely two are unreported.
But there is help. There is hope.
Family & Children’s Center, one of the largest social service agencies in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, has experts who work with suspected and confirmed child abuse cases The goal is to intervene to stop further abuse by working with the non offending caregiver.
FCC’s Matty’s Place, is Winona’s child advocacy center that works with law enforcement, other social service agencies and the public to provide prevention and early intervention services.
Family & Children’s Center has offered a host of events and activities in April featuring its blue children silhouettes, presentations on Signs and Symptoms of Child Abuse and more.
FCC is partnering with Winona County Primary Prevention Project (WCPPP) for the annual art competition.
Nine student winners will receive $50 gift cards during a reception April 27 starting at 5 p.m. at WNB Financial, 204 Main Street Winona. Community members are invited to attend and celebrate the hard work of all the participants.
The final event will be held on Sunday, April 30, with the Sexual Assault Interagency Council (SAIC). An Awareness Walk will take place at Lake Winona. Community members are invited to meet in West Lake Park at the end of Dacota Street at 3 p.m.
