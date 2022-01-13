The Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) completed its student art contest right before the holidays so winners could enjoy their prizes. The art contest was open to Winona County students in grades 7-12 who were tasked with creating a piece of artwork that illustrated why they choose not to vape. Artwork submitted included paintings, drawings, photography, graphic designs, and even metal work cut with a water jet. All pieces were anonymously judged by community volunteers, and winners were selected based on the following criteria: quality, complexity, and uniqueness or originality. One winner for each grade was chosen. The 2021 Art Contest winners are: seventh grade – Matthew Baumgartner, eighth grade – Emilia Krage, ninth grade – Olivia Li, 10th grade – Alex Zierfus, 11th grade – Spencer Briggs, and 12th grade – Linda Moua.
All of the winning artwork is also displayed on large vinyl banners and can be seen around the community at Winona Health, Midtown Foods, Cotter Schools, Winona Senior High School, and the East Rec. Center during the month of January. ASAP would like to thank all of the students for sharing their talents and ideas, all the teachers and adults for encouraging participation in the art contest, and the community partners who are showcasing the student’s work! Winning artwork can also be viewed on our website, www.winonacountyasap.org, and on winonapost.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.