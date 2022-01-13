The Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) is hosting a Hybrid Book Club in partnership with the Winona Public Library during 2022. The new-format book club was created to be a very flexible option for community and coalition members with time constraints to learn together in a fun, efficient way. Participants simply sign-up online to read any of the four book options available. Participants then share and discuss highlights at a quarterly scheduled ASAP Coalition meeting. There is no cost to participate, and participants will be entered into a random selection drawing for a $25 gift card after each meeting.
The Hybrid Book Club spotlights four book titles related to addiction, prevention, and treatment. ASAP recently donated multiple copies of these book as well as 18 other titles to the Winona Public Library that community members are encouraged to check out. To view full details and sign up visit www.winonacountyasap.org or www.winona.lib.mn.us. You may also call 507-474-9825 for assistance.
The four book club titles are:
• “Chasing the Scream: The Opposite of Addiction is Connection” by Johann Hari
• “Lead from the Outside: How to Build Your Future and Make Real Change” by Stacey Abrams
• “The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters” by Priya Parker
• “The Culture Code: The Secrets of Highly Successful Groups” by Daniel Coyle.
