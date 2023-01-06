The Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) coordinated a joint effort to conduct tobacco compliance checks from April to May 2022 for educational purposes only. Volunteers from ASAP recently presented on the results to both the Winona City Council and Winona County Board. A summary report can be viewed on ASAP’s website: www.winonacountyasap.org.
These checks were organized to ensure retailers complied with the new legal purchase of 21. On December 20, 2019, the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act raised the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years (FDA). The Winona Police Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona County Public Health, and Minnesota Association of Non-Smokers (ANSR) all helped to ensure compliance.
During the checks, youth under 17 entered an establishment to attempt purchase of a tobacco product and then exited. Based on the outcome, a certificate of congratulations or notice of failure was provided. Information about the current laws, possible penalties, and training opportunities was provided to all store clerks and owners.
All 31 tobacco licensees in Winona County were checked, and 29 passed. Two retailers failed, but no sanctions were issued. Nineteen (61 percent) of the establishments clearly displayed the legal purchase age. We appreciate all those businesses that did not sell tobacco to a minor and encourage ongoing staff training as compliance checks will be conducted again in 2023.
Winona County ASAP believes through community collaboration, policy enforcement, and promotion of positive youth norms, the community will see a reduction in youth access to tobacco and overall use.
