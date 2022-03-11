The Manufacturing Institute (MI) announced it will honor two women of Ashley Furniture Industries with the 2022 Step Ahead Awards. Kenia Cruz, operations manager, was named a 2022 STEP Ahead Emerging Leader, and Kobi Connor, operations director, was named a 2022 STEP Ahead Honoree.
The STEP Ahead Awards honor women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the C-suite. The Emerging Leaders category recognizes young women who are the future of the industry and have demonstrated exceptional accomplishments at just the beginning of their careers.
Kenia began her career at Ashley as a machine operator when she was just 18 years old. In the seven years since, she’s grown that job into a career as an operations manager, overseeing 14 assembly lines and 150 associates. As the first woman in her family to graduate from high school, Kenia is passionate about helping other women grow and succeed. She brings her kind nature and her heart for service into every role she has while giving back to others within her community the way she’s given back within Ashley.
“It is an honor to receive this award because it helps show other women that with hard work and dedication, we can achieve great things,” Cruz said. “At Ashley, I have not only learned about manufacturing but also what teamwork and great leadership can do. My family immigrated from Honduras to the United States when I was a child, and receiving this award is my way of showing my parents that their sacrifices and hard work have paid off.”
Kobi is living proof of the opportunities within manufacturing as she began her career with Ashley as a young, single mother working an entry-level job on the assembly line and has since worked her way up to her current role as an operations director. While attending school through Ashely’s tuition reimbursement program, she joined the Western Women’s Initiative Network and the Multicultural Club to mentor women in technically oriented careers. She continues to promote the tuition reimbursement program at events like new employee orientation and during her travels to other Ashley facilities to mentor, train and share her experiences with new and upcoming leaders within the manufacturing community.
“It is a tremendous honor to receive this award. I feel very proud to be part of a company that’s helping to close the gender gap and encourages the growth of female leaders,” said Connor. “There are so many opportunities for women in manufacturing to succeed at Ashley. I’ve worked with great leaders that have always challenged me and it’s given me a strong desire to help others grow.”
“As the world’s largest manufacturer of home furnishings, Ashley is committed to empowering the next generation of diverse leaders and closing the gender gap in manufacturing,” said Todd Wanek, president and CEO of Ashley Furniture Industries. “Kenia and Kobi are both outstanding women who put forth extraordinary effort every day to be their best and help us achieve our vision of being the best home furnishings company. We are thankful to have them as leaders within our organization and we are proud to have them join the ranks of a decade of inspiring STEP Ahead alumni.”
