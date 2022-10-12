Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC (Ashley) and the Ron and Joyce Wanek Foundation awarded more than $280,000 to implement and enhance robotics education this school year at schools located near Ashley’s advanced manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, Mississippi, Texas, and Wisconsin.
These funds will allow schools to purchase VEX Robotics equipment to support STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education with innovative, age-appropriate equipment.
VEX Robotics is a leading provider of educational and competitive robotics products to schools around the world. According to the VEX Robotics website, “By familiarizing students with programming, sensors, and automation, they hone critical computational thinking skills needed to succeed in both the 21st century's workforce and in everyday life. Beyond science and engineering principles, VEX Robotics solutions encourage creativity, teamwork, leadership, passion, and problem-solving among groups.”
Funds were awarded to applying schools based on their overall strategy for incorporating robotics into classrooms and extracurriculars. Since 2017, Ashley and the Ron and Joyce Wanek Foundation have supported this program with more than $664,000.
Ashley actively participates in and supports numerous K-12 and postsecondary education partnerships across the country, from scholarships to training programs. Ashley believes that as manufacturing continues to advance and the global economy evolves, training and educating our current and future workforce will be a crucial part of our country’s success.
Local schools receiving funds near Ashley’s Wisconsin facility include Arcadia School District, Blair-Taylor School District, Cochrane-Fountain City School District, Eleva-Strum School District, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District, Gilmanton Area School District, Holy Family Catholic School, Independence School District, School District of Mondovi, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, School District of Arcadia, Whitehall School District, Riverway Learning Community, St. John's Lutheran Church and School (of Sparta, Caledonia, and Dakota), and Winona Area Public Schools.
