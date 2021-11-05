Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) – the combined state chamber of commerce and manufacturers’ association – announced on Wednesday that nine companies are receiving the Wisconsin Business Friend of the Environment Award, including Ashley Furniture of Arcadia. For over three decades WMC has presented this award to companies who have demonstrated environmental leadership.
“It is an honor to recognize Wisconsin businesses that go above and beyond in their efforts to grow their business while protecting the environment,” said WMC Director of Environmental & Energy Policy Craig Summerfield. “All of these businesses are great examples of the business community’s efforts to grow the economy and preserve the environment for the future of Wisconsin.”
The 2021 Wisconsin Business Friend of the Environment award winners were selected by an independent panel of judges who represent the business community and environmentalists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.