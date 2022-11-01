Ashley Furniture Industries is celebrating National Manufacturing Day by providing tours to local students for the sixth year in a row. The company will welcome over 700 middle and high school students to its facilities throughout the month, returning from two years of virtual tours due to the pandemic. National Manufacturing Day, the first Friday in October, is celebrated throughout the month by manufacturers across the country.
Ashley will tour the students through their advanced manufacturing operations, showcasing the drastic advancements that have been implemented with robotics and automation. Employees from various areas of manufacturing will speak to their career paths, including product design, automation, fabrication, assembly, quality, and more.
“Our team was very excited to open our doors once more to students from across the U.S.,” said Todd Wanek, president and CEO, Ashley Furniture Industries. “With the advancement of manufacturing technologies and equipment comes an entire new set of careers that require a skilled workforce interested in pursuing them. By sharing this excitement with young students, we hope to inspire the next generation of makers.”
Participating local schools include Arcadia, Blair-Taylor, Eleva-Strum, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Holy Family Catholic School, Independence, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, and Whitehall.
