by LAURA ARMSTRONG, Winona County Master Gardener Volunteer
Now that the growing season is finally underway, it’s a perfect time to review some best practices for gathering flowers and harvesting produce.
To create a pretty bouquet or floral arrangement, start with scissors. Snipping with sharp scissors rather than tugging or tearing will protect your flowering plants from accidental damage. Once you’ve brought your flowers indoors and determined how long their stems should be to create the arrangement you desire in the container you’ve chosen, cut the stems with a sharp knife or scissors, slicing at a 45-degree angle so that a maximum amount of water can enter the stem and prolong the life of the blossom. As you arrange the flowers, strip off any leaves that will be located below the water line. Adding a splash of white vinegar or lemon juice to the water (about one tablespoon for every two quarts) will help to prevent a film from forming in the container and will also help to extend the life of the blooms.
Although it’s too early to worry about what to do with your extra zucchini, many early greens and herbs are ready to enjoy. To harvest these, start with clean hands, and keep your scissors handy. For vegetables such as bok choy or lettuce, you might want to bring along a sharp knife. Tugging or tearing can harm the stems of plants, creating an injury that can invite pests or infection. Sometimes harvesting in this way can result in your accidentally pulling the entire plant out of the soil. Instead, depending on the type of plant you are harvesting, pinch off the leaf or stem with your fingers, or use scissors to snip them. To harvest baby lettuces or spinach, hold the plant’s base in place gently with one hand as you carefully pull or cut the ripe leaves, allowing the immature parts of the plant to continue growing. To harvest whole heads of lettuce, gently grasp and slightly tip each head to one side as you slice across the base with a knife or scissor blade. Keep the scissors clean and dry; be sure to sanitize them with a 10 percent bleach solution when you have finished using them for the day. This practice prevents the spread of bacteria or pests.
Depending on the amount of produce you harvest, you might choose to wash your vegetables in a salad spinner, your kitchen sink, or in a set of backyard tubs; no matter which method you use, washing produce is key for safe consumption. Rinsing carefully removes not only soil and the occasional insect but also any bacteria that might reside on the plant. Especially if you plan to sell your produce at a market or to donate it to a food bank, consult the University of Minnesota Extension for detailed instructions on cleaning produce: https://extension.umn.edu/preserving-and-preparing/wash-fresh-fruits-and-vegetables. Enjoy your colorful flowers and fresh greens! You have plenty of time to hunt for zucchini recipes.
