Join us this Saturday, August 26, at Merrick State Park at 7 p.m. in the Nature Center as we welcome Professor Anderson from Winona State University. This program is sure to excite and broaden your interest with all the stars visible that night. During her presentation, along with her telescope to view the stars, you may be able to view a few meteors and satellites also. This is a free event, but a valid park pass is required per vehicle. Fill your car or van, and bring your friends to enjoy an hour of “Astronomy in the Park.” If there is rain, the program will be held. If there is lightning in the area, the program is canceled.
Latest News
- Are Winona's public comment rules needed?
- Art sale benefits late Winona artist Topness
- Winona Co. Public Health urges caution during heat wave
- 2023 WSU International Music Series schedule
- Watkins Gallery hosts ‘Googled Earth’ show
- USA Baseball offers free coaching clinic Aug. 26
- Cedar Valley Ladies League results Aug. 17
- Quilts of Valor Show in Cochrane Sept. 15, 16
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.