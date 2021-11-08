Today in United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota, a joint Reorganization Plan was approved between sexual abuse survivors and the Diocese of Winona.
The Reorganization Plan incorporates Child Protection Protocols the Diocese must adhere to and nearly $28 million in settlements between survivors and the Diocese of Winona, parishes and schools, and two insurers, LMI and Interstate. The largest insurer in the case, United States Fire Insurance Company, is not released under the plan; the plan provides for continued litigation against this insurance carrier. This is unprecedented, with all other Catholic bankruptcy cases ending in consensual resolution including a release for all major insurers.
The Diocese of Winona filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2018 after numerous sexual abuse survivors brought claims against the Diocese during the Minnesota Child Victims Act. It is the last Catholic diocese in Minnesota to emerge from reorganization.
“This moment, this settlement is made after years and decades of suffering by survivors – it is the survivors who deserve the credit for forcing the diocese and bishops to clean it up.” said attorney Jeff Anderson. “Through courage and persistence, survivors’ voices have made Minnesota safer for other kids – they saved them from the horror they had to endure.”
“I welcome today’s announcement. I want to express my sincere apology to all those who have been affected by sexual abuse in our Diocese,” Bishop John M. Quinn said. “My prayers go out to all survivors of abuse and I pledge my continuing commitment to ensure that this terrible chapter in the history of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester never happens again.”
The Diocese of Winona-Rochester filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code on Nov. 30, 2018. Since then, the diocese has worked toward an agreement with abuse survivors for a resolution of all sexual abuse claims against the diocese and non-diocesan Catholic entities within the Diocese.
The order confirming the Diocese’s Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization is available at www.dowr.org/reorganization/index.html. This webpage includes other reorganization-related information, such as public statements, legal documents, a list of clergy credibly accused of abuse of minors, frequently asked questions, how to report abuse, and safe environment resources.
“This Plan of Reorganization represents the culmination of several years of respectful negotiations among all the parties involved,” Bishop Quinn added. “It is our responsibility to assist survivors of sexual abuse with this financial settlement. In addition, we remain committed to the ongoing process of restorative justice. Jesus Christ started his ministry by healing others, and the Church is called to continue that ministry.”
Questions regarding the above information or the Plan of Reorganization for the Diocese of Winona-Rochester can be forwarded to Mr. Peter Martin, Director of Communications at pmartin@dowr.org or 507-858-1273.
