In honor of Preservation Month, the city of Winona’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) is co-sponsoring an open house at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event’s other sponsors are the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka (BSSK) and the Winona County Historical Society. Preservation Month activities are promoted each May by the National Trust for Historic Preservation to celebrate the country’s architectural treasures. This year’s theme is “People Saving Places.” The open house is free to the public.
Two brief, guided tours of the Basilica’s exterior, at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., will be conducted by Luke Sims, Winona’s city planner and staff liaison to the HPC. Three guided tours of the Basilica’s interior, at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m., will be conducted by Justin Green, deacon at BSSK. A short video consisting of aerial footage and photos of the Basilica produced by Bill Kuhl will be screened continuously in the vestibule.
At 12:30 p.m., in the Basilica’s lower level, a talk entitled “Building a Kashubian Polish Parish” about BSSK’s congregational history will be delivered by Dr. Joseph Hughes, professor emeritus of classics at Missouri State University. HPC Chair Emily Kurash Casey will present the 2023 Preservation Month Award to Adam J. Cloeter, of River Vista Properties, LLC, in recognition of his several historic preservation projects in Winona’s downtown commercial district.
St. Stanislaus Kostka Church was designed by the local architectural firm of Charles G. Maybury and Son, who also designed the Winona County Courthouse, among other local landmarks. It was erected in 1895 with labor supplied by Winona stonemasons, bricklayers, and carpenters and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984. The Vatican designated it a Minor Basilica in 2011.
According to architectural historian Robert M. Frame III, the church is built on a Greek cross plan. The red, pressed-brick structure rests on a stone foundation. Frame notes that a late 19th-century source identifies “the style of architecture [as] Roman, with classic detail,” while a more recent description calls St. Stanislaus “a remarkable blending of the Baroque and the Romanesque.”
St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church is inextricably associated with Winona’s Polish community which, by 1905, constituted the largest concentration of Poles in Minnesota. Frame observes that “historically, Poles and Germans were Winona’s most prominent ethnic groups. Polish people first came to Winona in 1855, and most Poles settling in the city were Kashubians, from an area under Prussian and German rule. In Winona, they became members of St. Joseph’s, a German-language parish. In 1871, they established a Polish parish in honor of St. Stanislaus Kostka, completing a 600-capacity church the following year, on the site of the present church. With a growing membership, the parish needed a new church and, in 1894, razed the 1872 building to erect the present structure … which was completed in 1895. Much of the money for construction was raised by forming the Polish Catholic Church Building Company, which sold interest-bearing stock to members of the Polish community.” Frame concludes that St. Stan’s, as it is fondly known, “testifies to the strong desire of the Winona Polish community to use their moderate resources to produce a large and striking edifice that would demonstrate their sense of importance in the city.”
