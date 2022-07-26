Winona Health, in collaboration with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, is piloting Healthy Weight for Life, a free program for Blue Plus members.
Healthy Weight for Life is for people ages 10-64 who meet specific criteria, including having a diagnosis of obesity or a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher. The program consists of 22 visits (30 minutes each) with a dietitian over 12 months. Healthy Weight for Life teaches people to improve their eating and lifestyle habits.
The higher a person’s BMI, the greater their risk of developing health problems. Healthy Weight for Life helps people decrease their risk for health issues. Those interested who know they are overweight but don’t know whether their BMI is over 30 should contact their healthcare provider.
Healthy Weight for Life program overview:
- During month one, meet weekly with a dietitian to create a realistic weight-loss plan to reduce the risk of chronic disease through nutrition education, self-monitoring of food intake, improving and tracking eating habits, and learning how to manage triggers to avoid overeating.
- Months two through six, meet every two weeks with a dietitian for continued nutrition education, skill building, progress checks on goals, and weigh-ins. Adults who achieve a 6.6-pound weight loss or adolescents who maintain their weight at month six receive a $25 Target, Kwik Trip, or Hy-Vee gift card.
- After month six, meet monthly with a dietitian for continued nutrition education, skill building, progress checks on goals, and weigh-ins. Adults who achieve another 6.6-pound weight loss or adolescents who maintain their weight at month 12 receive a $25 Target, Kwik Trip, or Hy-Vee gift card.
Any Blue Plus member interested in support for weight loss may schedule an appointment or request a referral into the Healthy Weight for Life pilot program from their Winona Health primary care provider or pediatrician.
For more information about Healthy Weight for Life at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org/HWFL or call 507-453-3749.
