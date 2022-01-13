WNB Financial is pleased to announce Matt Becker, senior vice president and chief financial officer, as the recipient of its 2021 fourth quarter Community PRIDE Award.
Community PRIDE Awards recognize WNB employees for exceptional volunteer service to programs, organizations, and initiatives that contribute to the strength and vitality of the communities served. This includes volunteering efforts made during and outside of work hours.
Becker serves as treasurer, board member, and on the Finance Committee for Habitat for Humanity Serving Winona County. He also serves as a board member and on the Finance Committee for the Winona County Historical Society.
As a Community PRIDE Award recipient, Becker received $100 to donate to the organization of his choice, which he chose to donate to Winona Volunteer Services. In addition, he received a certificate of recognition and a Bank logo shirt.
In 2021, 38 WNB Financial employees donated 1,556 hours of service to 73 organizations. WNB gifted over $414,000 to the community in the areas of education and youth programs, health and wellness, community service, economic development, and fine arts and culture.
