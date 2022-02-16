Backpacking is an incredible way to push yourself both physically and mentally. The strain of carrying weight on your back while putting mile after mile under your feet can be difficult, but it can help us learn just how much we are capable of. Trying to remain positive - not allowing our brains to convince us that it’s time to stop because we’re tired - presents an opportunity to embrace “mind over matter.” Although these challenges can feel daunting, they reward us with some of the most spectacular things; beautiful views, moments of awe in nature, dark night skies and quiet surroundings, and a connection to the self. All of these things and more await us when backpacking in the wilderness.
If you’ve ever been curious about backpacking, now is your time to try. Join the Winona Outdoor Collaborative for their Beginner Backpacking Retreat on the Ice Age Trail this spring, May 11-15.
The Ice Age Trail (IAT) is one of our National Scenic Trails here in the United States. Located in Wisconsin, the entire trail spans approximately 1,000 miles from the East to the West side of the state. Countless numbers of people explore the IAT each year, enjoying the incredibly vast ecosystems that exist across each section of the map.
The WOC will be hiking approximately 24 miles through the Chippewa Morraine Segment of the trail, which is just outside of Eau Claire, Wis. This section features rolling hills similar to the bluff terrain we see in the Driftless Region of Minnesota. With beautiful lakes lining the trail and many migratory birds, intriguing wildlife, and meandering trails; the Chippewa Morraine Segment of the IAT is a wonderful area to immerse yourself in the world of backpacking.
For more information about this retreat, or to register for the program, head to our website: www.winonaoutdoorcollaborative.com. Questions? Contact our retreat coordinator at alexa@winonaoutdoorcollaborative.com.
