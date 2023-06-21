Paul Forrester, LGSW, MSW, a behavioral health therapist, joined the behavioral health team at Winona Health.
“When someone comes to see me, I want them to know that they are going to get the authentic me, and I want them to be comfortable being their authentic self too. It’s important to see the whole person and not just a diagnosis,” said Forrester. “I also believe in being compassionate, understanding, and respectful. Mental health has always interested me, and I want to help people succeed.”
Forrester earned his bachelor of science degree in social work from Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis., and his master’s degree in social work with a clinical focus from Winona State University. He’s been serving as a social worker for Winona Health’s Lake Winona Manor residents since 2018, and now, with his master’s degree, he’ll join the behavioral health team in providing mental health therapy in Winona Health’s Intensive Outpatient Program.
“Winona Health is the first place I worked after earning my bachelor degree. I appreciate the flexibility and support I’ve received here; you don’t get that at every job,” Forrester noted, “I understand the importance of family, and I’m glad to work at a place where our leaders and my coworkers understand that, too.”
In his free time, Forrester spends as much time outside as possible, hiking or playing soccer with his kids. He enjoys sports and is also a Minnesota sports fan.
For more information about Paul Forrester, LGSW, MSW, and Behavior Health Services, visit www.winonahealth.org. To schedule an appointment, call Winona Health Behavioral Health at 507-454-2606.
