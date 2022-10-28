Elizabeth Martinka, MSW, LGSW, a behavioral health therapist, joined Winona Health and will provide psychiatric care for children age eight and older and adults.
“I believe each person is the expert in knowing their own truths,” said Martinka. “I listen, ask questions, and help them recognize different perspectives. Together, our goal is to discover and foster healthy ways to solve problems independently and to develop healthy coping strategies to improve their well-being and quality of life.”
Martinka earned her Master’s in Social Work with a clinical focus from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. “I’ve lived in this community and have been doctoring at Winona Health for 20 years,” she said. “I’m so looking forward to being able to support the community I live in and love.”
In her free time, Martinka enjoys vegetable gardening, hiking, creating arts and crafts, and watching her kids participate in their “many, many” sporting events.
For more information about Elizabeth Martinka, MSW, LGSW, and Behavior Health Services, visit www.winonahealth.org. To schedule an appointment, call Winona Health Behavioral Health at 507-454-2606.
