Benchmark employees rallied together to raise money and school supplies for Ready Set School of Winona County in July. Employees donated $660, which will be matched by their employer. In addition, they stuffed 21 backpacks full of school supplies and donated additional supplies to the organization. Ready Set School works to ensure that all Winona County children, grades K-12, have the basic and necessary school supplies and clothing for school.
