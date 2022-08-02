Nolan Henderson has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Sister Claudia Riehl Living a Legacy Award at Benedictine Living Community-Winona, honoring Henderson’s commitment to Benedictine’s core values and mission. Henderson works across campus as a cook. He has been with Benedictine Living Community-Winona for more than four years.
“As someone who looks to further my mission and work through our core values each day, I will wear the Sister Claudia pin on my badge with honor. I would like to say a special thank you to our culinary director, Mary Mlynczak, as well as our assistant executive director, Tessa Marks, and our executive director, Carol Ehlinger. These three ladies showed me through example how to dedicate my work to our facility and improve the lives of our residents and the careers of our staff through dedication and leadership,” Henderson said.
The Sister Claudia Riehl Living a Legacy Award is given to one person at each of Benedictine’s locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, and North Dakota. Henderson was chosen from a number of nominees across the Winona campus, all nominated by their employee peers. Voting is also conducted by employees. The recipients are recognized at the Benedictine Annual Conference in the fall.
Benedictine Living Community-Winona Executive Director Carol Ehlinger was the one to announce the winner of the award. “It was an honor to announce Nolan as the recipient of this year's award. Our mission and core values are evident in his work each and every day. I am very proud to have Nolan on our team!” said Ehlinger.
Other nominees this year included Jim Pingry, Holle Heaser, Jeff Rogness, Diane Spalding, Francine Vater, Ann Bronk, Esther Zimmerman, Kim Nahrgang, Tony Lawler, Daphne Sardegna, Cindy McGill, Lynn Mertes, Tessa Marks, Cheryl Nash, Tricia Kunce, Tami Moger, Lucy Grochowski, Carole Gregory, Karen Zibrowski, and Karleen Gregg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.