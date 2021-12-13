Benedictine Living Community Winona, part of the Benedictine, a leading faith-based provider of senior care and living services in the Midwest, received the top high-performing recognition for the category of short-stay rehabilitation, as noted in the recently released 2021-2022U.S. News and World Report “Best Nursing Homes” report.
The ratings are based on U. S. News and World Report’s own in-depth analysis of data from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and focused on staffing, medical outcomes, resident complaints and processes of care. More than 15,000 nursing homes across the country were evaluated and rated them for quality in two different areas: short-term rehabilitation and long term care.
The short-term rehabilitation rating is based on care provided to residents who spent 100 days or fewer at a skilled nursing facility for care needed as a result of a stroke or accident, joint replacement or other rehabilitation-focused recovery.
In addition to these measures, this year’s rating methodology included an emphasis on nursing homes meeting certain standards of patient safety which included a minimum threshold for the staff COVID-19 vaccination rate (greater than 75 percent), overuse of antipsychotic drugs and frequent visits to the emergency department among other criteria.
“Our associates at Benedictine Living Community Winona are dedicated to provide high quality of the care and services. Receiving this national recognition of their efforts honors their hard work and commitment to our residents,” said Carol Ehlinger, executive director.
“At the heart of Benedictine’s Mission is serving those in need within our core values of hospitality, stewardship, respect and justice. Congratulations and thank you to Carol and the associates at Benedictine Living Community Winona for their hard work and dedication to living our core values in providing quality, compassionate care to those they serve daily,” said Jerry Carley, Benedictine president/CEO.
Benedictine Living Community Winona has been part of the community since 1962. It is made up of Benedictine Saint Anne, which offers short-term rehabilitation/therapy, transitional care, memory care and long-term skilled nursing care; Benedictine Callista Court, which offers independent and assisted living apartments and memory care apartments; Benedictine Adult Day, which offers quality adult day care programs for older adults with health care, personal and/or social needs; and the Benedictine Saint Anne Training Center, which offers certified nursing assistant training.
For more than 35 years, Benedictine, a nationally recognized, nonprofit senior care organization based in Minnesota, has provided a full spectrum of health and housing services to aging adults. Benedictine owns and manages skilled nursing, assisted living and independent living communities across the upper Midwest and offers services in such areas as therapy, rehabilitation, memory care, home health care, adult day and transitional care. Benedictine is sponsored by the Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery in Duluth, Minn. Additional information may be found at BenedictineWinona.org.
