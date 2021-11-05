Kyle is a 36-year-old father who has been battling progressive multiple sclerosis for about five years. His mobility is deteriorating and his home is needing updates to accommodate his new needs. A benefit dinner for Kyle, bake sale, and silent auction will be held on November 13 from 2-6 p.m. at the Witoka Tavern, 27999 County Road 9 outside of Winona. Pulled pork dinners will be available for $8 and hot dog meals for $5. A bake sale will be served from 2 p.m. until the baked goods are gone, and a silent auction will be held from 2-5 p.m.