Kyle is a 36-year-old father who has been battling progressive multiple sclerosis for about five years. His mobility is deteriorating and his home is needing updates to accommodate his new needs. A benefit dinner for Kyle, bake sale, and silent auction will be held on November 13 from 2-6 p.m. at the Witoka Tavern, 27999 County Road 9 outside of Winona. Pulled pork dinners will be available for $8 and hot dog meals for $5. A bake sale will be served from 2 p.m. until the baked goods are gone, and a silent auction will be held from 2-5 p.m.
Latest News
- WSU Theatre presents musical medley ‘All Together Now’
- WSHS Theatre to present ‘42nd Street’ on Nov. 19-20
- Local writer showcases novels, short stories, columns
- Film Society screening Sudanese drama
- Musical Extravaganza at Old Main
- MSC Southeast open house November 9
- Diocese of Winona-Rochester meeting child protection plan
- Wesley UMC recognized for COVID-19 ministry innovations
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman critically injured in crash with combine
- WSHS band teacher Gleason named Teacher of the Year
- Winona man arrested after alleged stabbing
- Rollingstone shows off revamped school
- Police Blotter
- Police Blotter
- Exchange Building: plans for apts., vacation rentals
- Winona’s split vote on welcoming refugees
- WAPS grapples with substitute teacher shortage
- Police Blotter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.