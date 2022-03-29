Last Friday, longtime Steamboat Days organizer Fred Benning was named the harbormaster of the 2022 Steamboat Days. Previous Harbormaster Dean Beckman, Miss Winona Rachel Evangelisto, and 13 former harbormasters surprised Fred with the honor at an Eagles Club fish fry and “capped” him with the harbormaster’s cap.
Fred’s Steamboat Days claim to fame is he has attended every single Steamboat Days. Born and raised in Winona, Fred attended Winona Senior High School and Winona State University. After college, he was an architectural drafting instructor at Faribault Vocational School. Since then he has been a building materials, kitchen cabinet, carpet and tile sales manager and sale representative. He started and was co-owner of Bub’s Brewing Co. and Betty Jo Byoloski’s in Winona. Benning has four children: Ruan, Heather Sauer, Matt and Erin.
Fred served as the Winona Jaycees Steamboat Days chairman in 1974 and a member of the Steamboat Days steering committee from 1967 to 1975; chairperson of Grainbelt national power boat races in 1975; member of the board of directors of the St. Paul Winter Carnival from 1988 to 1992; vice president of St. Paul Winter Carnival Festival Cabinet from 1980 to 1992; vice president of St. Paul Winter Carnival Grand and Torchlite parades from 1980 to 1992; Miss Winona Pageant chairperson from 1967 to 1974; and member of the Elks Club, Athletic Club, Civic Association, Winona County Historical Society, Minnesota Impala Club, River City Corvette Club and Westfield Golf Club. Fred is a founding member of the Winona Steamboat Days Committee that was started to replace the Winona Jaycees Steamboat Days Committee in 2000. He was the committee president for the 2004 Steamboat Days. He has served as the Steamboat Days Parade chair each year from 2000 to 2022.
